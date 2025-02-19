Trump approval rating slips slightly as more Americans worry about economy

US President Donald Trump’s approval rating slipped slightly in February, falling two points to 45%, according to a Gallup poll released Wednesday.

Trump’s first month blitz of executive orders and policy changes designed to reshape the US government has deepened electoral divisions: While 93% of Republicans approved of Trump’s performance ,according to the poll, only 4% of Democrats and 37% of independents concurred. The 89% partisan gap is the highest that Gallup has recorded during any presidency.

Of his policy agenda, Trump’s promises to ramp up deportations of migrants enjoys relatively high support, but the share of those who think the economy is on the wrong track rose to 53%, up 10% from January, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. US inflation rose unexpectedly last month, and the Federal Reserve has cooled expectations of rapid interest rate cuts.