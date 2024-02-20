Wife of detained American pleads with Biden to step up pressure on Taliban

Anna Corbett, the wife of Ryan Corbett, an American detained in Afghanistan since August 2022, is marking their 20th wedding anniversary Monday by publicly pleading with the Biden administration to step up work to convince the Taliban to release him.

“I am begging the administration to focus on bringing Ryan home as soon as possible before his health deteriorates completely and there’s irreversible physical, emotional damage,” Anna Corbett told Semafor in an interview.

She criticized the administration, saying the recent release of two former Guantanamo Bay prisoners from house arrest in Oman to Afghanistan shouldn’t have been allowed without some concessions on her husband’s case.

“What’s difficult is that not only is there not movement forward with Ryan but it seems that leverage is being given up that could be used to bring Ryan home,” Anna Corbett said.

The White House didn’t return a request for comment.