Qatar at the center of another hostage fight

While playing an instrumental role in hostage release negotiations between Israel and Hamas, Qatar has also quietly emerged as a key intermediary in the case of an American detained by the Taliban who has been languishing in jail in Afghanistan since August 2022 and whose case has attracted growing attention in Washington.

Ryan Corbett, who founded the business consultancy Bloom Afghanistan, was classified by the State Department as wrongfully detained this past September. His family has little information beyond secondhand accounts about his well being, and the only outside visit he has received was from a Qatari official last January — almost a year ago.

The Qataris “have expressed an interest in visiting him and there’s been a lot of communication with them,” Anna Corbett, Ryan’s wife, told Semafor in an interview earlier this month. She said she hoped Qatar would arrange a second visit to her husband “as soon as possible.”

Since the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the closure of the U.S. embassy in Kabul, Qatar has represented U.S. diplomatic interests in the country. Anna Corbett, who met virtually with Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month before Thanksgiving, said that Blinken asked for help visiting her husband and facilitating his release during a meeting with Qatar’s foreign minister.

Members of Congress are also said to be working on a letter to the Qatari embassy that would urge them to continue efforts to secure Corbett’s release. The Qatari embassy did not return requests for comment.