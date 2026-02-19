Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Business newsletter icon
From Semafor Business
In your inbox, 2x per week
Sign up

Wall Street’s 120-hour work weeks go on trial

Feb 19, 2026, 12:21pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
People stand in a the window of an office tower as they watch the presidential motorcade go down Park Avenue in New York.
Carlo Allegri/Reuters

A legal test of Wall Street’s grinding culture goes to trial next week.

A banker fired by Centerview in 2020 two months into her employment says the firm wouldn’t accommodate her medical need for eight hours of sleep a night and is seeking millions of dollars in compensation. The case helped fuel a revolt across Wall Street, mostly since quelled, by junior talent tired of 120-hour weeks.

That it hasn’t settled — Centerview can easily afford to make the matter go away — suggests the firm doesn’t want to set a precedent and sees value in the grind. And it has the tacit support of a cohort of executives who see a decline in generational hustle. “You can’t get around the effort part of” investment banking, Lazard’s Peter Orszag said last year. “There is not a goddamn person you can get a hold of” on work-from-home Fridays, Jamie Dimon vented.

Both sides, though, are fighting the last war. Few industries are set to be as upended by AI as the spreadsheet-wrangling, PowerPoint presentation-polishing work done by Wall Street’s youngest bankers. The question is whether the time that AI tools save will go toward more sleep, or simply more deals. Centerview declined to comment.

Rohan Goswami
AD