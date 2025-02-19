Germany elections: Three themes that will shape the country’s future

Germany is set to vote Sunday in national elections that could have widespread ramifications both within the European Union and across the Atlantic in Washington.

The ballot, which is being held seven months early, was called after incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s governing coalition collapsed in November.

The center-right opposition Christian Democratic Union is on track to finish first, according to polling, and its leader Friedrich Merz is widely expected to become chancellor. The elections, which will determine the direction of the world’s third-largest economy as it navigates the new Donald Trump administration and growing security threats to the EU, will also offer insight into the electoral strength of the populist far right.