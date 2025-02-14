High-ranking German conservative: EU should consider 0% tariffs on US

The European Union should consider making a deal with US President Donald Trump to eliminate all tariffs on American imports and in turn avoid punishing duties, a senior German conservative lawmaker told Semafor.

Jens Spahn, a high-ranking member of the opposition center-right Christian Democratic Union party with a focus on trade and economic policy, has ties to members of Trump’s circle and attended the Republican National Convention last summer. He’s on track to hold a high-ranking position if the CDU wins national elections Feb. 23, as polls predict.

As Europe scrambles to prepare its response to Trump’s threats of tariffs, including reciprocal duties, Spahn signaled an openness to make trade concessions.

“We as Europe could offer to go to zero [tariffs] for all US goods, and then say we would expect the same the other way around,” he said. “And then we could try to discuss a common approach toward China… The European Union has big leverage on China.”

He also suggested addressing Germany’s trade surplus with the US — which hit a record high last year — by purchasing more American arms and liquefied natural gas.