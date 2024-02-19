Kenya’s government sued over controversial ad deal

Kenya’s government is being sued by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), the country’s legal professional association, for contracting a local newspaper to solely publish and distribute government advertisements through a weekly supplement.

The LSK claims the move to centralize government advertising in the newspaper, The Star, will stifle media freedom and limit public access to information in contravention of several Constitutional provisions.

The suit comes a fortnight after Semafor Africa exclusively reported that executives at two of Kenya’s largest media houses — Nation Media Group NMG) and Mediamax — had discussed potential legal challenges to the government’s award of the tender to The Star, which threatens to cost them millions of dollars in potential revenue amid a financial downturn in the sector. The government supplement, MyGov, was previously co-distributed by Nation, Standard and People Daily. Government advertising accounts for around 30% and 40% of the revenues of newspaper houses.

Media executives who spoke to Semafor Africa claimed the move by President William Ruto’s administration was meant to hurt their ability to keep the government accountable.

The government defended the award of the tender, saying the process was above board and noting that The Star’s bid was much lower than those of its rivals. Prof. Edward Kisiang’ani, principal secretary in the information, communications and technology (ICT) ministry, said The Star’s two-year contract was worth 9 million Kenyan shillings ($63,000) per weekly edition, compared to Nation’s bid of 28 million shillings ($194,000) per weekly edition and Mediamax’s bid of 23 million shillings ($159,000) per weekly edition.

The High Court in Nairobi on Monday ordered for the ICT ministry and National Treasury to be served with court papers regarding the matter.