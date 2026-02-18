Venture capital funding for African startups is ‘stabilizing’

African startups raised $3.9 billion across more than 500 deals in 2025, according to a report by the African Private Capital Association.

The industry group for venture capital and private equity investors said the year’s performance signaled that Africa’s startup scene had entered “a phase of disciplined stabilization” after previous years marked by declining investment.

African investors accounted for a new high of 45% of the total sum raised — up from an average of 23% between 2022 and 2024 — with corporates and African development finance institutions leading the charge. Another notable trend in 2025 was that venture debt reached $1.8 billion, nearly double the amount in 2024 — corroborating other assessments that venture debt is becoming normalized in the continent’s startup funding landscape.