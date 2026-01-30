African tech firms normalize debt as capital source

African startups raised a record sum in debt financing in 2025, as investment in the continent’s maturing tech scene rebounded with growing interest from financiers.

Startups in Africa raised $1.64 billion through debt last year, exceeding the mark in 2024 by more than 60% and surpassing the $1.55 billion raised two years earlier, according to a report by Dakar-based venture capital firm Partech Africa.

Debt as a share of annual VC investment into African startups reached 40% for the first time since Partech started tracking the data a decade ago. “It is a sign that African startups are getting more mature and predictable,” Tidjane Deme, Partech Africa’s general partner, told Semafor, noting that there is a higher eligibility bar for startups to raise capital through debt compared to equity.

The rise in debt financing comes as receipts through equity grew more slowly following a sharp fall from around $5 billion between 2021 and 2022 to $2.3 billion over the last three years. In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, African startup fundraising shot up to record highs as global investors massively ramped up the scale of capital deployment into the continent’s tech.

Startups that relied on equity capital to find their footing, but later grew to record regular cash flow, lean towards seeking out debt capital, especially for working capital needs. It allows the founders to retain greater ownership, unlike with equity investments. There is, however, the downside risk to their balance sheets that comes from having to make regular repayments.

Combined with the rise in debt capital, an 8% uptick in equity fundraising last year, after a slight dip in 2024, means that African tech seems back on a growth path overall. The market has “largely completed its correction phase and has entered a period of normalization,” Partech’s report said.