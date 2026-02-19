Exclusive / Toyota deploys Agility humanoids at Canadian plant

Carmakers are getting their first taste of paid robot workers.

Toyota’s Canadian manufacturing plant is leasing seven humanoid robots from Oregon-based Agility Robotics to perform physical tasks that typically require humans, according to two people familiar with the matter. Agility’s turquoise, grasshopper-legged robots are able to move more freely than the traditional arm-like machines that assemble cars. They will transport bins of car components to and from conveyor belts and robotic carts — the kind of repetitive, manual job that manufacturers have trouble filling, the sources said.

The integration followed a successful yearlong test of the robots at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada, the carmaker’s second-largest manufacturing operation outside of Japan.

It is an example of how AI-powered robots can automate production bottlenecks for companies — and eventually threaten a significant share of blue-collar jobs, experts warn. Meanwhile, humanoid companies are in a technology race to dominate a market poised to reach as much as $50 billion in the next decade and $1.7 trillion by 2050. It’s also a fiercely competitive market for smaller players like Agility; they face larger, buzzier big tech companies like Tesla, with its default network of customers and a boisterous CEO who can sway the market.

It is unclear how much TMMC is paying for the integration, though Agility’s CEO previously said the robots would surpass their return on investment in less than two years, compared to a human working for $30 per hour.

Agility declined to comment. TMMC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.





