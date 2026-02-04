Humanizing the machines: Companies design robots to look friendlier

Robots’ real-world efficacy and scalability have yet to be proven, with viral videos of humanoid failure all over the internet. Making robots look more like humans isn’t going to make the machines any better at performing physical tasks, said Guy Hoffman, a Cornell University professor who studies human-robot interaction.

“Walking is difficult. If you’re in a warehouse, you probably want a bottom-heavy, wheeled robot to lift heavy objects,” Hoffman said. “That’s why forklifts don’t have two legs.”

He also said efforts to add human features like eyes are inappropriate, calling faceless robots like Tesla’s the most “honest” design. “It should be approachable like an elevator is approachable. You don’t want to feel like you’re going to die going into an elevator,” but it doesn’t need to be “cute,” he said.

Some companies have intentionally avoided humanizing features on their robots to curb users’ anthropomorphizing of the bots.

Boston Dynamics’ latest design, called Atlas, used in car manufacturing and other industrial applications, has no eyes. Its head doesn’t resemble the shape of a skull, like most other humanoids, but instead a cylinder with a flat face encircled by a ring of light. It is meant to function like the lens of a camera, with the movement indicating where the robot is looking and what it’s about to do, according to the company’s Director of Robot Behavior Alberto Rodriguez.

Atlas can also spin its torso, head, and limbs a full 360 degrees, which expands its range of motion when moving items in a warehouse setting. For example, if Atlas picks up a large car part to transport, rather than taking steps to turn around with it, it can rotate its torso to the opposite direction and begin walking “backwards.”

Parts of its limbs are connected horizontally at the joints with actuators — which make the parts move — giving it a clunkier feel than other robots whose arms and legs extend linearly from their bodies.

“We wanted to do the best we could to remind people Atlas is a robot,” he said, noting this design saves the company time and money on parts, assembly, and repair.