Germany set to row back on green ambitions as climate left out of election

Germany’s weekend election could lead to a significant reversal of climate-friendly policies in Europe’s richest economy.

The center-right opposition is expected to emerge triumphant in a campaign that has made little mention of environmental issues, DW noted, with the economy and immigration taking greater prominence.

Friedrich Merz, the country’s likely next chancellor, has spoken disparagingly of wind turbines, and has faced growing pressure from the far-right AfD party, which has sought to curtail wind power.

Budgetary constraints have already made Germany’s chances of hitting its climate targets appear remote, and green policies look likely to be given short shrift.