Germany’s far right has a new anti-wind energy playbook

Far right opposition to renewable energy, in Germany or elsewhere, isn’t a new phenomenon, but the AfD’s campaigns in the east are notable for how they have sought to politicize wind power specifically. By seizing on a particularly visible issue in rural Germany — where the average voter is more likely to see wind turbines on any given day — the AfD made wind one of its defining issues by pairing its anti-establishment stance with its climate message.

If the party gains more power and is able to slow down wind expansion, it would be a bad look for Germany’s clean energy bonafides, and could give ideas to populist actors in other countries that are expanding renewables.

Even if the party is not able to form any state governments, it could become “sand in the gears” of climate efforts by opposing renewable energy infrastructure projects and “by pushing mainstream parties to have more cautious stances on renewables,” said Manès Weisskircher, who leads a research group at Dresden University of Technology studying the climate policies of far-right groups.

Instead of just railing against the climate movement or calling climate change a “hoax,” the AfD has gotten hyper-specific around wind energy infrastructure. The party employs many typical anti-wind arguments, many of which have been debunked or are unverified: That turbines are noisy, harm birds, contaminate the ground, and produce low-frequency sounds called “infrasound” that cause sickness.

But its most successful pitch opposes wind turbines in forested areas and near homes. Last year, the AfD teamed up with the conservative party of former Chancellor Angela Merkel to pass a law in Thüringia making it more difficult to build wind turbines in forests, despite the objections of the current left-wing government.

“Wind energy is also likely to have negative consequences for tourism, because who comes to the Thuringian Forest to marvel at industrial plants?” Hoffmann said.

The AfD’s rhetoric has been particularly successful in eastern Germany, a major producer of lignite, because the region has been especially impacted by the country’s pledge to phase out coal by 2038 in favor of renewables.

Voters there have already endured a vast transformation after German reunification, which was marked by unemployment and population decline in the east. Mainstream political parties have had a difficult time pitching rural communities on the shift to renewables, leaving room for populist parties to swoop in.

“There is this sentiment that is activated by populist actors that the energy transition is sort of forced upon them by the government in Berlin that is run by Western Germans, mainly,” said Matthias Diermeier, a researcher at the German Economic Institute. “People in eastern Germany… have the feeling that they have been in a transition period for 35 years.”