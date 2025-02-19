Awaiting DOGE’s latest reveal: Who is running it?

As uncertainty shrouds the identity of the formal chief of the Department of Government Efficiency, Semafor is told the position remains vacant.

DOGE was created as a rebrand of the United States Digital Service at the start of the Trump administration, and the previous administrator of the digital service, Mina Hsiang, stepped down when Trump took office in January. The lack of a publicly named successor is creating confusion as the Trump administration argues in court that Elon Musk, despite his frequent identification as a DOGE leader, plays no formal role in its efforts to slash the size and scope of government.

Asked if there is a single person running DOGE, which has established footholds in multiple federal agencies and sought access to sensitive government payment systems, Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., replied: “Not that I’m aware of.”

“In each agency, it’s probably some of the staff that are in there, in combination with some of the temporary employees that are there as advisers,” Tillis said when asked who’s in charge at DOGE. He said Republicans had corresponded a few weeks ago with both Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, named as a co-head of DOGE before he left ahead of a gubernatorial run.

While Musk is the face of DOGE, answering questions in the Oval Office about its efforts just last week, the Trump administration contends that he’s doing so as an adviser to the president rather than a formal member of the group. That distinction may not stand up to legal scrutiny in multiple lawsuits filed in response to DOGE’s work, but the White House stood by it on Tuesday as they remained vague about who is running the work that’s so closely been linked to the world’s richest person.

While Semafor was told of the vacancy at Hsiang’s position, it’s possible that the administration took the highly unusual step of naming a DOGE chief but not sharing his or her name widely in the administration. The Congressional Research Service noted in a report published Feb. 6 that it “is not aware that a USDS administrator has been named publicly.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Tuesday that DOGE workers are “onboarding as political appointees at every respective agency” and are working alongside secretaries at each agency to identify “waste, fraud, and abuse.”

Leavitt added that DOGE “does not have statutory authority,” but rather is advising each agency on cuts to hiring, contracts and beyond. When asked who, specifically, the administrator of DOGE is, Leavitt did not offer a clear answer.

The executive order Trump signed on Inauguration Day to formally create DOGE noted that its administrator would be “established in the Executive Office of the President [and] report to the White House Chief of Staff.” It did not name a specific person.

A White House official declined to comment.