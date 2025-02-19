A MAGA adviser is proposing a ‘DOGE dividend’

A MAGA investment manager is making the rounds in Washington this week with a proposal to turn Elon Musk’s government cost cuts into “DOGE dividend” checks for Americans.

James Fishback, who was briefly an object of Wall Street fascination before launching an anti-woke fund this fall and becoming an adviser to DOGE, is proposing returning 20% of the initiative’s savings to tax-paying households.

“When consumers don’t get what they pay for, they’re entitled to a refund,” he told Semafor. Fishback says he met last week with the offices of Sens. Rick Scott and Roger Marshall and Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts, and will be back on Capitol Hill this week.

Trump relished seeing his name on checks cut to Americans during the pandemic. But even Musk admits that DOGE is unlikely to hit its $2 trillion target, which Fishback says would fund $5,000 rebates to 79 million households, and Republicans are already struggling to pay for an extension of Donald Trump’s tax cuts.