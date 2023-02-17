Two ‘unabashedly feminist’ Chinese novels top China’s Goodreads book list

Zhang writes that both books — Zhang Tianyi’s Like Snow, Like Mountains and Yang Benfen’s I Am Rich In Fragrance — are "unabashedly feminist in their persuasion."

Zhang Tianyi’s novel is a collection of seven short stories that delve into traditionally taboo subjects in China, like queerness, sexual assault, and menstruation, through the eyes of the female protagonist, Lili. Yang's book is her third novel, and traces the life of an elderly woman who endures 60 years of unhappy marriage.

In her newsletter Zhang analyses why fiction by Chinese women writers is only now coming to the forefront on Douban, whose user base is majority female. She suggests that the novels come at a time when discussions of womanhood in China have been front of mind, though largely kept out of the public discourse.

“Such a moment demands society-wide reflection — the kind made increasingly impossible by China’s hollowed media landscape," she wrote. "Fiction, in its plausible deniability, can still harbor the truth of experience as far as the imagination allows.”