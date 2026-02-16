Nigeria launches election race with poll date

Nigeria’s election season officially kicked off as the poll organizer set Feb. 20, 2027, as polling day, even though campaigning is already well underway for a contest that will test the popularity of President Bola Tinubu’s attempt to overhaul one of Africa’s largest economies and resolve multiple security crises.

Tinubu is widely expected to seek reelection, despite not yet declaring his intentions, with pro-Tinubu campaign posters appearing around major Nigerian cities since last year. The 73-year-old launched his presidency in 2023 by scrapping fuel subsidies and removing a currency peg, changes that initially drove up inflation but have since helped to attract investment and boost economic growth. He is expected to face familiar heavyweights, some of whom are banding together to form an opposition coalition.

Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president who came second in the last election, and Peter Obi, a former state governor who came third, are part of that coalition, but it remains unclear who will be at the top of the ticket. Both are still considered Tinubu’s strongest challengers going into 2027.