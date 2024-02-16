How Russia is reacting to Alexei Navalny’s death

The death of Alexei Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critic, has left Russians and Russia-watchers reeling. The outspoken lawyer and activist died after he reportedly collapsed on a walk near the Arctic penal colony where he was imprisoned, according to Russia’s federal prison service.

Reports of his death were initially met with skepticism from his family and close allies, but one spokesperson for Navalny said that the reaction from Kremlin officials suggested that it likely happened.

Some Russia watchers opined that Putin appeared jubilant, and videos circulating on social media purported to show the president smiling during an interview broadcast by the Kremlin. Russian members of parliament were reportedly ordered not to comment on Navalny’s death, the independent outlet Agentstvo wrote on Telegram.

“Everything that is happening today and the emerging future is terrifying,” said Grigory Yavlinsky, head of Russian opposition party Yabloko.