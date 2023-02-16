Tesla recalls over 350,000 cars that use its beta self-driving system

The cars won't need to be taken off the road to be fixed — Tesla owners will get a free remote software update to fix the issue, the NHTSA said.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk pushed back against calling it a "recall."

"The word 'recall' for an over-the-air software update is anachronistic and just flat wrong!" Musk said on Twitter.

The self-driving system "may allow the vehicle to act unsafe around intersections, such as traveling straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane ... or proceeding into an intersection during a steady yellow traffic signal without due caution," the recall notice stated.

It might also cause the cars to exceed posted speed limits, or go past stop signs without coming to a complete stop.