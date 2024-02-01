Nigeria’s japa economy spurs a battle over remittances market

LONDON — A young man gazes out of a poster on the side of a bus stop. He’s pointing, as if wagging his finger in admonishment, underneath a four-letter word: “Japa.” It’s a slang word in the Yoruba language predominantly used in southwest Nigeria that means “escape” or “flee.”

But the bus stop is in London, not Lagos. The term “japa” has become widely used among Nigerians to describe the large-scale migration of young people from the West African countries to wealthy nations in recent years. The United Kingdom, United States, and Canada tend to be the most popular destinations for Nigerians typically leaving home in search of work and education opportunities. Nigeria’s rapidly rising cost of living and a lack of job opportunities has created a sense of desperation that has driven people to seek opportunities beyond those traditional destinations, in places like eastern Europe and Australia.

The tagline for the London bus stop advertising campaign, which is run by remittance company TransferGo and helps to explain the finger wagging gesture, is simple: “But never forget home.” The implication is that it’s fine to leave Nigeria, but remember to send money back to your family.

Newly released World Bank data shows $20.5 billion was sent to Nigeria last year, which meant it accounted for around 38% of total remittance inflows to sub-Saharan Africa. And inflows have steadily increased, up from $20.1 billion in 2022.

By comparison, the bank’s data showed that in 2022 overseas investors took out $186.8 million more from Nigeria’s economy than they put in. That continued a trend which has seen remittance flows to Africa’s biggest economy dwarfing foreign direct investment in recent years.