Can Beijing convince Europe to ditch a Trump-led US?

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to visit Europe this week in efforts bolster Beijing’s contentious but critical relationship with the bloc.

Wang will kick off his European tour at the Munich Security Conference this Friday, before visiting Spain and France, officials said. He is also expected to meet with U.K. Foreign Minister David Cameron, The Guardian reported.

The visit comes at a pivotal moment when Europe is reassessing its relationship with a potentially Donald Trump-led United States.

Beijing will also be hoping to discuss China’s role in Europe’s green boom, and its growing prominence as strategic security player in the Middle East.