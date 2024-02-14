NATO defense chiefs talk Ukraine aid as Trump remarks loom large

As NATO defense ministers meet in Brussels to discuss further military support for Ukrainian forces facing critical ammunition shortages, Donald Trump’s recent threats against the alliance are expected to loom large.

The Republican frontrunner’s repeated criticisms of the 31-member military alliance reached a new intensity on Saturday, when the former president said he would “encourage” Russia to do “whatever the hell they want” to NATO members that did not spend enough on defense.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg forcefully rebutted the comments Wednesday, saying that 18 of NATO’s 31 members were on track to spend at least 2% of their GDP on defense, a commitment few European states have met in recent years. NATO officials expect this number to rise as member countries move to increase their budgets following what Western officials have described as a growing Russian threat to Europe.

The immediate focus of the meeting will be aid to Ukraine, which is facing critical shortfalls in artillery shells as U.S. military assistance has largely run out. “We do expect to see a number of our allies and partners once again coming forward with additional forms of assistance for our friends in Ukraine,” the U.S. Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said on Tuesday.