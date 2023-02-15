Read what the judge in the Buffalo shooter's sentencing said about racism and white supremacy in America

Payton Gendron, the 19-year-old gunman who killed 10 people in a racist attack in Buffalo, New York, last year was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Wednesday, during an emotional and dramatic hearing.

Before sentencing him, Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan took the opportunity to talk about how systemic racism and white supremacy in the U.S. contributed to the violent, hate-filled massacre.

Here's an excerpt of her powerful discourse: