OpenAI board rejects Elon Musk’s takeover bid

OpenAI’s board rejected an unsolicited $97.4 billion bid from an Elon Musk-led consortium to buy the company. In a letter to Musk’s attorney Friday, the ChatGPT maker said that the offer was “not in the best interests” of the company, The Wall Street Journal reported.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had publicly dismissed Musk’s bid earlier this week.

Musk, who helped to co-found OpenAI with Altman in 2015, has argued that Altman’s efforts to restructure the company into a for-profit enterprise betray its founding mission of developing artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity. (Musk’s own AI company xAI is run for profit.)

OpenAI Chairman Bret Taylor said Friday that “the board has unanimously rejected Mr. Musk’s latest attempt to disrupt his competition.”