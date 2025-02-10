Elon Musk-led group makes unsolicited $97.4 billion bid for OpenAI nonprofit

A group of investors led by Elon Musk has made an unsolicited offer to buy the nonprofit behind artificial intelligence startup OpenAI, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday, escalating the tech billionaire’s legal campaign against OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

“It’s time for OpenAI to return to the open-source, safety-focused force for good it once was,” Musk said in a statement provided by an attorney to the Journal. “We will make sure that happens.”

Altman has spearheaded a campaign to make OpenAI a for-profit company, and spin off the non-profit that currently controls the startup; whoever takes over the non-profit would gain a major stake in the new OpenAI, the Journal noted. Altman appeared to reject the bid in a social media post after the Journal’s report.

Musk and Altman helped co-found OpenAI in 2015 as a non-profit; Musk left in 2019 over disagreements with Altman about its direction, and he has since filed numerous lawsuits challenging Altman and OpenAI.

While Musk has become a key ally and actor in US President Donald Trump’s new administration, Altman has positioned OpenAI as key to Trump’s AI agenda, appearing alongside the president in his first week to pledge billions in AI infrastructure spending and releasing a version of OpenAI’s flagship chatbot for the federal government.