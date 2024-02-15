With the economy shaky, people in China pray to the internet’s ‘wealth god’

Wednesday marked day five of Lunar New Year, which means people in China celebrated Caishen, the god of wealth. For many Chinese internet users, the celebration is just wishful thinking.

The Chinese government is trying to promote a sense of optimism in the country amid worsening economic conditions, and on Wednesday the Ministry of Finance posted a short animated video inviting netizens to ask Caishen for financial blessings.

The post immediately went viral, quickly becoming the top trending topic on the twitter-like platform Weibo, with many users poking fun at what they saw as the Ministry’s ineffective monetary policies and its lack of self-awareness in telling people to “pray” for financial success.

“I want to pay 45% personal income tax in the New Year,” commented one user, a reference to China’s maximum income tax for those making over 960,000 yuan per year (about $133,700). “It seems that everyone is not short on love, but on money,” commented another.

Many Chinese investors and consumers are hoping the government finds ways to rejuvenate the sluggish economy during the Year of the Dragon. But the country faces increasingly strong headwinds, and analysts aren’t that confident about a swift recovery.