The biggest trends in Chinese tourism ahead of Lunar New Year

Potential record-breaking car travel sparks debate over fireworks ban to ease pollution

Sources: 21st Century Business Herald , CnEVPost , Reuters , 36kr

Chinese authorities are projecting that 9 billion trips will take place over the 40-day Lunar New Year travel season within China, the 21st Century Business Herald reported, which would mark a new record. That also means car trips, in particular, will break new records. Officials predict an average of 37.2 million additional vehicles will flood the roads each day during this period, despite the popularity of China’s extensive high-speed rail network. To offset some of the carbon emissions, electric vehicle manufacturers like Nio are offering customers online store benefits if they share battery packs with other EV drivers traveling at the same time, according to China EV news site CnEVPost.

As Chinese environmental groups have become more vocal about CO2 emissions in recent years, local governments have implemented new solutions to address air pollution, including bans and restrictions on fireworks during Lunar New Year, a symbolic staple of the holiday. But Beijing recently overruled some cities’ bans on pyrotechnics, sparking fiery debate on Chinese social media about balancing tradition with sustainability during Lunar New Year. Many influencers are pushing for the use of electric firecrackers, but these alternatives have not yet ”stood the test of time:" The public views them as “self-deception” that takes away from the spirit of the holiday, Chinese tech and business site 36kr reported last year.