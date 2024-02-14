Rival Pakistani parties form coalition government to shut out Khan

Two rival Pakistani parties have forged a coalition, blocking allies of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan from forming a government after last week’s disputed election.

Candidates allied to Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party — forced to run as independents after the party was banned from contesting in the polls — won the most votes but fell short of securing a majority. Khan is currently serving multiple sentences on charges of corruption that he vehemently denies.

The new coalition deal was reached by the Pakistan People’s Party, led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, son of the late and former Pakistani premier Benazir Bhutto, and the Pakistan Muslim League, led by another former premier, Nawaz Sharif.