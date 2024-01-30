Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan jailed for 10 years ahead of elections

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was given a 10-year prison sentence for leaking state secrets, days ahead of Pakistan’s general election, in a case his political party described as a “sham.”

The closed-door sentencing is the harshest legal action taken so far against Khan, who faces a string of cases and is already serving a three-year jail term after he was convicted of corruption last year, ruling him out of next week’s polls.

In this latest case he was found guilty of disclosing the contents of a diplomatic message, which he claimed showed that his removal from office in a no-confidence vote in 2022 was a conspiracy between the U.S. and the Pakistani military.

“This was not a trial, it was a fraud,” one of Khan’s lawyers, who will be appealing against the ruling, said on Tuesday.