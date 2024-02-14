How K-pop played a role in Indonesia’s presidential election

Indonesian presidential hopeful Prabowo Subianto looked set to win an outright victory Wednesday in an election that saw candidates vie for the support of young voters by tapping into their passion for K-pop.

The former general’s Gerindra Party held a lottery for free tickets to see BLACKPINK, a K-pop girl group, during its Jakarta stop last year – and requested entrants take photos in front of Prabowo billboards and share photos on social media.

Another candidate, the former governor of Central Java, Ganjar Pranowo, received criticism after he canvassed for suggestions of Korean bands online to invite to Indonesia. Fans accused the presidential candidate of weaponizing K-pop’s mass appeal as a “political tool” during the election.