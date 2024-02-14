Indonesia’s feared ex-general Prabowo claims victory in presidential election

Indonesia’s defense minister Prabowo Subianto has claimed victory in the presidential election, with early, unofficial tallies indicating that he has secured almost 60% of the archipelago’s vote.

The two other presidential candidates have not yet conceded defeat and there was no official announcement from electoral officials.

But the likely victory of Prabowo — an ex-general who was kicked out from the army and subjected to a two-decade ban from the U.S. over human rights violations — raises fears of the world’s third-largest democracy sliding backward into authoritarian rule.

Prabowo, who is the ex-son-in-law of the late Indonesian dictator Suharto, ran on a joint ticket with Gibran Rakabuming, the mayor of Surakarta, and current president Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) eldest son.

More than 204 million Indonesians were eligible to vote in the elections — one of the biggest taking place in the world this year — with half of them under 40, according to government statistics.

Prabowo’s lead in pre-election polls was largely attributed to his campaign to continue Jokowi’s efforts to boost Indonesia’s economy and remain neutral in tensions between the U.S. and China. Critics have accused the outgoing president of using his personal and political influence to prolong his legacy.