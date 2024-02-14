George Santos puts former congressional colleagues in group chat to call them ‘f***ing idiots’

Ex-Congressman George Santos is on a revenge tour after Republicans lost the seat vacated by his expulsion — and blowing up the New York delegation group chat along the way.

In a text message to some of his former Republican colleagues, who joined state and local GOP leaders in disavowing him and spent months aggressively pushing for his ouster, Santos blamed them for costing the party a seat. Parts of the text chain, a screenshot of which Santos shared with Semafor, were first reported by The Daily Beast. Not everyone was on the list: Rep. Brandon Williams, R-N.Y. apparently didn’t merit a text.

“I hope you guys are happy with this dismal performance and your 10 million for futile Bull Shit cost the party,” he texted the entire New York Republican delegation. “I look very forward to most of you losing due to your absolute hate filled campaign to remove me from Congress arbitrarily. Now go tell the Republicans Base what you fucking idiots did and good luck raising money next quarter.”

AD

Rep. Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., is the only member who appeared to reply: “Sorry, new phone, who dis?“ he texted. He did not respond to a request for comment.

Asked by Semafor if he wanted to respond to Santos, Rep. Marc Molinaro, R-N.Y. texted “NOPE.“