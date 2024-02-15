A wealthy Saudi family is buying up failing Children’s Place

What do the heirs to a Saudi banking dynasty want with an American children’s clothing store teetering on the edge of bankruptcy?

Since The Children’s Place — once a defining feature of American malls — said last week that it was running out of cash, nearly half of its stock has been snapped up by the Al-Rajhi family, the founders of Saudi Arabia’s largest private bank.

Mithaq Capital, which invests some of the Al-Rajhi family fortune, bought 46% of the retailer’s shares on Friday and Monday, corporate filings show, and has taken steps to nominate candidates for the board, people familiar with the matter said.

All in, Mithaq spent at least $63 million to buy almost half of a public company in two trading sessions — an unheard-of blitz for even the most aggressive of hostile bidders and corporate agitators. Abnormally high trading volume on Tuesday suggest it might own more.

The Children’s Place declined to comment. An email to Mithaq was not immediately returned.