Investors bet on AI mining to win Africa minerals scramble

The race to harness AI technology to supercharge the search for mineral deposits across Africa is picking up pace as investors seek an edge in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Investors, executives, and government officials who spoke to Semafor at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town said the technology offered the promise of exposing the value that lies underground across a continent widely considered to be underexplored.

DR Congo this week signed a five-year agreement with US investment company Atlas Park, which will use proprietary AI software to examine historical data on the country’s mineral deposits and carry out new geological surveys to drive investment decisions.

“Nowhere in the world has more potential for exploration than the DRC,” Kai Han, Atlas Park’s CEO, told Semafor. “We want to make money by investing in exploration… and to do that effectively we need to create a better data environment.”

The CEO of Xcalibur Smart Mapping, which uses aircraft to provide detailed maps of natural resources in 15 African countries — including Benin, DR Congo, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and Zambia — said his company had ramped up its use of AI in recent years.

Andrés Blanco said the technology was used to synthesize data from a range of sources to help analysts make better assessments about the potential presence of minerals. “AI is opening new business opportunities,” said Blanco. “About 85% of the continent is not explored, and that is difficult if you want to invest.”