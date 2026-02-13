Chatbot lovers foreshadow AI’s new normal

Just as Facebook, Twitter, and the apps of the last decade became integrated into our daily lives, chatbots have become the next interface for information, entertainment, and communication.

Humans are social creatures striving for connection, so it’s natural to anthropomorphize technologies and want to copy what those around us do, said Pepper Schwartz, a social psychologist at the University of Washington. But as the technology continues to improve — just like we saw with social media — vulnerable users can also face risks of altering their perception of reality or committing real-world harm.

“It is not dangerous for a lot of people,” she said. “But for some, it could be a rabbit hole.”

AI companies have had to toe the line in creating models that are emotive and empathetic enough to be helpful, but not so much so that users become addicted, develop unhealthy habits, or negatively impact their human relationships. Just look at the lawsuit playing out in Los Angeles right now, where social media platforms are fighting claims they addict users.

Chatbots are the latest medium to find connection, and until those broader social issues are addressed, AI companies will remain easy to blame if tragic incidents occur that can be linked back to their technology, said Jess Miers, who teaches at the University of Akron law school and previously worked in policy at Google.

OpenAI is at the center of this tension. On Friday, the company plans to shutter its GPT-4o model — widely considered the most emotionally intelligent on the market, and often used for individuals’ companions. It’s one of several models OpenAI is retiring in order to push users to newer technologies. The decision was, in part, attributed to the difficulty in mitigating potential harms of the model, and the company says it designed newer versions to be safer, The Wall Street Journal reported. In a recent blog post, the company said it took feedback from users’ preference of GPT-4o’s “warmth” and integrated the personality into its newer models. But they don’t communicate the same way, and some users are mourning the loss, four people with AI companions told Semafor.