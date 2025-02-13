Nigeria-born banking startups target emerging market gig workers

A growing crop of Nigeria-born startups are offering US-based bank accounts to freelance workers and businesses in a move to capitalize on Africa’s booming gig economy.

The startups are not banks in themselves, but partnerships with lenders licensed by central banks make them de facto digital banks — offering dollar, pound sterling, and euro accounts that enable international money transfers and come with debit cards for online commerce.

Raenest, a digital banking startup founded in 2022 by three Nigerians, raised $11 million this week in a funding round led by Virginia-based QED Investors. It offers accounts in the three currencies through a mobile app, and has processed $1 billion in transfers for over 600,000 individual users since 2022. And next month, another startup Grey will allow its nearly 2 million users to send money to more than 100 countries across the world through their dollar account, Grey’s Chief Executive Idorenyin Obong said in an interview.

Nigerian commercial banks have long offered foreign currency accounts called domiciliary accounts. But these upstarts are trying to lure users with paperless accounts, faster global transfers, larger spending limits on cards for online shopping, and the comfort of secure accounts beyond the jurisdiction of local regulators, their executives say.