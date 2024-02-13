African development lender looks beyond the continent for investors

There are plenty of reasons to understand why AFC’s senior team, led by chief executive Samaila Zubairu, are keen on the prospect of expanding their equity holding base with non-regional members. For one thing, as an ambitious African institution, it can’t be easy to maintain an investment grade credit rating on the global markets when so many of the sovereigns and African institutional stakeholders are themselves not of investment grade. Adding sovereign holders with stronger credit profiles will go some way to helping to maintain its A3 credit rating, and maybe even improve it, say market watchers I’ve spoken with.

But there will be some tension about whether AFC is going to lose its carefully-managed identity as a pragmatic Africa-first financial institution, which is tied to its wholly African ownership. The much larger African Development Bank — Africa’s top development bank and the continent’s only AAA-rated financial institution — has 54 African member countries and 27 non-African members. There have been quiet grumblings in the past about whether it moves quickly enough to address Africa’s many urgent challenges and whether its non-regional holders have too much say on its agenda.

AFC’s Gupta says it is aware of these risks and is taking a “deliberate” approach. “We just don’t want anybody to come in as an investor,” he told me. “We only want those sovereigns or private sector capital that have a strategic interest in Africa.”

Each of the non-regional holders will hold relatively small holding. Turkey, for example, will hold less than 4%, Gupta said.