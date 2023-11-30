Biden’s plans to counter China run through Angola

When U.S. President Joe Biden and Angolan President João Lourenço meet at the White House on Thursday, they’ll discuss a major African infrastructure project at the heart of the Biden administration’s efforts to counter China’s influence.

Backed by the U.S. and European Union, the Lobito Corridor is a complex rail project that will connect Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo to regional and global markets through Angola’s Lobito port. The project is viewed as especially important to unlocking access to sources of minerals needed to produce electric vehicles, an area where the White House is determined to build up supply chains that are free from China’s grip.

“That’s going to be a major thoroughfare that cuts across the subregion,” Jeannine Scott, a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, told Semafor. “It’s really important for some of the critical minerals issues as well as other goods and services that people want to move through that region.”

The rail project falls under the umbrella of the Biden administration’s Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment. The U.S. signed a memorandum of understanding with the EU and three African countries on the project back in October, and feasibility studies for the project are expected to begin by the end of the year.

Thursday’s meeting may yield some new announcements on the project, as the administration tries to signal a commitment to partnering with Africa even as wars in Europe in the Middle East take up the president’s attention.

“This is something the administration has to say for itself with regard to the rhetoric about more serious engagement, less whining and complaining about Chinese influence, or Russian influence on the continent for that matter,” Michelle Gavin, the former U.S. ambassador to Botswana, said in an interview.

Asked about potential announcements on U.S.-Angola infrastructure cooperation, a State Department spokesperson said only that the U.S. continues “to work with the Angolan government and the private sector to advance our shared interests of generating inclusive economic growth, promoting regional security, and supporting Angola’s economic and democratic reforms.”