Trump says Putin agreed to negotiate on Ukraine war, Zelenskyy says Kyiv open for talks

US President Donald Trump Wednesday said he and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to start discussions to end Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Trump wrote in a social media post that the pair had agreed to “stop the millions of deaths taking place” and “work together… very closely,” including a potential visit to one another’s countries. Trump later told reporters at the White House that the two leaders would meet in Saudi Arabia.

“We have… agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now,” Trump wrote. The Kremlin confirmed that Putin had spoken to Trump, adding that a “long-term settlement” for Ukraine could be reached.

Zelenskyy also confirmed that he and Trump had spoken on the phone. In a post on social media, Zelenskyy said that, “Together with the U.S., we are charting our next steps to stop Russian aggression and ensure a lasting, reliable peace. As President Trump said, let’s get it done.”

The Ukrainian leader added that both planned to meet in the future.

The calls come after Zelenskyy has repeatedly warned against the US and Moscow discussing the war without Kyiv’s input. European officials warned Wednesday at a foreign ministers meeting in Paris that any negotiations should also include the bloc.

The Ukrainian president has appeared increasingly open to a negotiated settlement with Russia that would see Kyiv make some territorial concessions, with Zelenskyy mooting a potential deal that would see Ukraine and Russia exchange occupied territories — although it is unclear what area Ukraine would seek to reclaim.