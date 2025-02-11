Russia releases US teacher in deal negotiated by Trump Mideast envoy

Russia on Tuesday released Marc Fogel, a US teacher who had been imprisoned in the country for more than three years on drug charges. The White House confirmed Fogel had left Russia as part of a deal negotiated by the Trump administration’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.

In a statement, the White House said that the deal “serves as a show of good faith from the Russians and a sign we are moving in the right direction to end the brutal and terrible war in Ukraine.”

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he would push to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, with Russia-Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg expected to present a plan in the coming weeks.

It is not clear if the deal to free Fogel involved a prisoner swap by the US or an ally, like last year’s exchange that saw the release of American journalist Evan Gershkovich and several others.