African Union needs ‘urgent reform’ after leadership elections as US steps back

The African Union needs a major overhaul to address the continent’s biggest challenges as the United States steps away from Africa under Donald Trump’s presidency, analysts told Semafor, as the regional body prepares to elect new leaders.

The AU will elect a new chair of its commission to succeed Moussa Faki Mahamat, a former prime minister of Chad, at a summit on Feb. 15 and 16 in Addis Ababa. Vying for the top role are former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Madagascar’s ex-Finance Minister Richard Randriamandrato, and former Djiboutian Foreign Affairs Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf. A deputy chair and six commissioners will also be elected this week.

The bloc of 55 member states has struggled to play a significant role during the economic shocks and security issues facing the continent in recent years. But in 2023 it was given a bigger remit with entry into the G20.

Now, the dismantling of Washington’s main foreign aid body, the US Agency for International Development, presents another potential opportunity for the AU to step up its regional role on everything from health care to agriculture and trade. The USAID funding cuts are already plunging the groups that depend on it into crisis mode.

Mavis Owusu-Gyamfi, president of the African Center for Economic Transformation think tank in Ghana, said the AU Commission’s new leaders will need to “develop a strong position in the G20, especially as the US leaves a vacuum of leadership.”

She said the AU should “lean into its stronger bargaining power on the global stage” which, alongside its place in the G20, meant drawing on African countries having seats in the UN, World Bank, and International Monetary Fund to get the continent’s “financial and political systems in order.” But, like other analysts who spoke to Semafor, she stressed that the new leaders must also implement “timely reforms” to make the organization “fit for purpose.”