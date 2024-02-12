The reaction to Biden campaign’s controversial TikTok launch

President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign is officially — and controversially — on TikTok. The move is an about-face that puts the campaign at odds with the Biden administration’s scrutiny of the popular Chinese-owned app over national security concerns.

In 2022, Biden banned use of the app on all federal devices, and the FBI and the Federal Communications Commission have warned that TikTok’s parent company ByteDance could share data with the Chinese Communist Party. In response to questions about getting on TikTok, the Biden campaign said it is taking “advanced safety precautions around our devices and incorporating a sophisticated security protocol to ensure security.”

The campaign’s debut post, captioned “lol hey guys,” was a video of Biden answering Super Bowl-related questions and joking about the right-wing conspiracy theories surrounding Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs.