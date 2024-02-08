Special Counsel report casts doubt on Biden’s memory

Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report on President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents has fueled scrutiny about Biden’s acumen based on Hur’s commentary on the president’s age and apparent memory loss.

Hur declined to charge Biden for disclosing classified materials, saying that a jury may perceive the president as a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.” He also laid out several instances during the investigation where Biden apparently forgot important dates, including the start and end of his vice presidency and the year of his son Beau’s death.

The report by Hur, who was nominated as U.S. attorney in Maryland by Donald Trump and then tapped by Attorney General Merrick Garland to be special counsel, was cheered by Republicans who have made Biden’s age the center of the 2024 presidential campaign.

“All I can say is that the statement by the special counsel about his condition was unnerving,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, told reporters. “And people all over the world are going to read that. I have not gone there, I know [Biden] I consider him a friend. But this is a report from the Special Counsel laying out pretty clearly a compromised person.”

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-NC, added that it was “a pretty sad commentary on the capabilities of the president of the United States.”

“I’m not one who gets personal,” Tillis told reporters. “But when it’s so profound that you have a prosecutor take note of it, I think it’s something to pay attention to.”

Hur described Biden’s memory as appearing to have “significant limitations” both in 2017, based on recorded conversations with ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer, and during his 2023 interview with the special counsel’s office. Hur said that convincing jurors to convict Biden would be challenging partly because the president “would likely present himself to a jury…as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

“Mr. Biden’s recorded conversations with Zwonitzer from 2017 are often painfully slow, with Mr. Biden struggling to remember events and straining at times to read and relay his own notebook entries,” Hur wrote in the report. “In his interview with our office, Mr. Biden’s memory was worse. He did not remember when he was vice president, forgetting on the first day of the interview when his term ended (‘if it was 2013 - when did I stop being Vice President?’), and forgetting on the second day of the interview when his term began (‘in 2009, am I still Vice President?’).”

Hur also wrote that Biden “did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died,” and highlighted the president’s “hazy” memory during a discussion about the Afghanistan debate.