Succession process begins at Nigeria’s largest banking group after founder’s death

Access Holdings, which owns Nigeria’s largest bank by assets, will appoint an acting chief executive following the death of its CEO Herbert Wigwe on Friday in a helicopter crash.

The Lagos-based company, which is present in 14 African countries “will soon announce” the appointment of an acting group CEO, it said on Sunday (Feb. 11) when confirming his death in a notification to the Nigerian Exchange, which operates the main stock market.

Access said Wigwe had died in the crash, along with his wife and a son, in the United States, near the California-Nevada border. Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu said Wigwe’s death was “an overwhelming tragedy that is shocking beyond comprehension.”

AD

After becoming co-owner in 2002, Wigwe led Access Bank as CEO from 2014 until a structural change in 2022 led to the creation of a holding company to organize its geographical expansion and product diversification. The group’s banking operations in each country — from Kenya to South Africa — have been led by individual country managers and teams, while Wigwe ran the overall ship.