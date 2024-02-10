Herbert Wigwe, CEO of Nigeria’s largest bank, killed in California helicopter crash

Herbert Wigwe, the chief executive of Nigeria’s Access Holdings, parent of Access Bank, one of Africa’s largest banking groups, died in a helicopter crash in California on Friday night, two people close to his team confirmed to Semafor Africa.

His wife, child, and a former group chairman of the Nigerian Exchange, which operates the country’s main stock market, were also killed in the crash alongside two others. There were no survivors.

The helicopter, identified by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as a Eurocopter EC130, crashed near the border between California and Nevada, the New York Times reported today. The FAA and the U.S. transportation safety agency are investigating the crash, the Times reported.

The crash occured about 60 miles from Las Vegas. One of the people close to the Wigwe team confirmed that he was expected to attend this weekend’s Super Bowl American football event which is taking place in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Access Holdings was yet to make a statement on Wigwe’s death as the report went to press. It will be updated with further information.