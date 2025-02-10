Events Newsletters
Trump’s Russia-Ukraine envoy preparing options to end Ukraine war

Mathias Hammer
Mathias Hammer
Feb 10, 2025, 6:25am EST
Russia-Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg told US allies in recent meetings he is preparing options for ending the war in Ukraine to present to Trump, three Western officials familiar with the talks told Semafor.

Washington has been rife with speculation that the administration would present a plan imminently, although Kellogg denied reports he would do so at this week’s Munich Security Conference.

In one meeting, Kellogg said he is aiming to meet and coordinate with officials from every NATO country, a Western official said. Meanwhile, Trump confirmed he has spoken with Russian leader Vladimir Putin about ending the war. Asked by the New York Post how many times he and Putin have talked, Trump replied, “I’d better not say.”

