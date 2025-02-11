CFPB on life support as senior staff exit

Senior officials at the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau were forced to resign on Tuesday after the Trump administration effectively shut down all major operations at the once-powerful agency.

Lorelei Salas, the agency’s head of supervision, and Eric Halperin, its head of enforcement, were placed on administrative leave this morning by Office of Management and Budget General Counsel Mark Paoletta, according to a CFPB spokesperson through the OMB.

Both Salas and Halperin emailed their own resignation notices to CFPB staff, saying they disagreed with the direction of the agency, according to internal memos seen by Semafor. The Trump administration’s moves throw into doubt the future of the agency — which was created in the wake of the 2008 crisis, launched Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s political career, and has been a punching bag for much of its existence.

Critics resented that its budget was set by the Federal Reserve, rather than through Congress, and Republicans saw it as an overly zealous watchdog in a field already crowded with financial regulators. The US already had five other agencies overseeing financial firms, though the CFPB is the only one with consumer protection as an explicit mandate and the power to go after nonbanks, like tech companies that offer financial services.

This story was updated to reflect comments from the CFPB under OMB.