Paramount tries to force Warner Bros.′ hand with new ‘ticking fee’

In its interloping bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount has spent the last few weeks grappling with two choices: Bump its bid or walk away. Instead, it chose Door No. 3.

The Ellison-backed media company said Tuesday it wouldn’t actually up its bid — yet. Rather, Paramount tacked on a so-called ticking fee, pledging to pay 25 cents a share — or about $650 million — for every quarter the Netflix transaction doesn’t close, beginning by 2027. It also agreed to cover the $2.8 billion fee that Warner Bros. will owe to Netflix if it walks away from that deal — a sticking point for Warner Bros.′ board, according to people familiar with the matter.

It’s a clever maneuver to get Paramount out of the bind it found itself in: Investors have been expecting a price bump but the company hasn’t wanted to budge, people close to Paramount say. That’s because Oracle’s stock — where the bulk of Ellison’s wealth comes from — has been getting hammered, and Paramount doesn’t want to raise its bid just to find out that Netflix won’t get regulatory approval to buy Warner Bros.

By indicating that Paramount is willing and able to ratchet up the price if it has to, as well as guaranteeing Warner Bros.′ break fee and offering concessions around operations during the closing period, Paramount is betting it can force Warner Bros.′ board to the negotiating table and slow down its rush to set a shareholder vote.