Exclusive / Netflix, Paramount race to win regulators over on Warner deal

Netflix and Paramount Skydance executives separately met with European Commission officials Tuesday, setting out their early cases for antitrust approvals in their bids for Warner Bros. Discovery, according to people familiar with the matter.

Regulators expressed concern with Netflix’s potential scale in the EU post-merger, but were generally receptive to both parties’ arguments, according to several people briefed on the meetings. (Netflix and Paramount executives ran into each other in the lobby of the European Commission as they were coming through their back-to-back meetings, they said.)

Paramount received a “second request” from US regulators in recent days, the people said. (Netflix has not, according to another person familiar with the matter.) Netflix is likely to up its $27.75-per-share bid, currently a mix of cash-and-stock, to an all-cash offer in the coming days, according to a person briefed on the plans. It has been in talks with its debt financiers about filling the gap.