Luxury travel tests wealthy spenders’ upper limits

Luxury travel is testing the wealthy’s spending limits. Aman Group has opened bookings for its first yacht under the Aman at Sea brand, created in partnership with PIF-owned Cruise Saudi, which sets sail next year. Securing a spot in one of the 47 suites costs a minimum of $7,700 per day, with prices for larger suites pushing closer to $30,000 a night. Few have booked, so far, according to Bloomberg.

Where the upper limits of tourism are set will inform pricing in the Gulf. Red Sea resorts in Saudi Arabia can cost thousands of dollars a night, Oman has built remote glamping mountain lodges, and the UAE is expanding its glitzy offering, all chasing the world’s highest spenders.